Assam CM Unveils Pranoy Mahanta's Book on Bedeti Wetland's 150-Plus Bird Species

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled Bedeti Wetland: A Bird's Paradise, authored by Class XI student Pranoy Mahanta, at Behali Wildlife Sanctuary in Biswanath district on Friday, November 13, 2026. The book documents the wetland's rich avian diversity and highlights the need to protect its bird habitats.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled Bedeti Wetland: A Bird's Paradise during his visit to Behali Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, November 13.

The Chief Minister shared the announcement through his official X handle, praising the the Class XI student's dedication to documenting the ecological significance and rich avian diversity of Bedeti Wetland

The launch brought official statewide attention to the wetland's biodiversity and the conservation concerns highlighted in Mahanta's research.

According to the information provided about Mahanta's field study, Bedeti Wetland has more than 150 documented bird species, including four to five globally threatened species.

Among the threatened birds identified are the greater spotted eagle, lesser adjutant stork and ferruginous pochard.

The wetland is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Biswanath Chariali. It also serves as an ecological corridor between the 140-square-kilometre Behali Wildlife Sanctuary and Kaziranga National Park.

Pranoy Mahanta is a Class XI student, young naturalist and member of the local conservation group Nature's Banyapran.

The newly unveiled publication is his second book. His first book, Wild Wonders of Behali Wildlife Sanctuary, was published in July 2024, when he was studying in Class IX.

Mahanta previously attracted state-level attention after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his wildlife videos. His latest publication reflects a multi-year field study of the wetland's resident and migratory birds.

Beyond documenting bird diversity, Mahanta's book draws attention to threats facing Bedeti Wetland and its bird habitats.

The conservation concerns identified include poaching, bird trapping and grassland encroachment. These activities pose challenges to the protection of the wetland and its avian biodiversity. By documenting resident and migratory species, Mahanta aims to encourage stronger protection for the area.

The book's unveiling at Behali Wildlife Sanctuary places the young naturalist's work before a wider audience and highlights the importance of documenting and protecting Assam's wetland ecosystems.