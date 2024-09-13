Assam CM Urges Students to Embrace Emerging Technologies for Industry 4.0

GUWAHATI: Addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of B Borooah College in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a clarion call to the students of Assam: march into the future by mastering emerging technologies. With the job market rapidly changing, Sarma underscored the need to be apprised about the latest innovations coming one's way.

Sarma's impassioned speech explained the necessity of learning about the IoT, Robotic Process Automation, 3D printing, and gene editing. He also reflected on a future when "barriers between different subjects will cease to exist in the next 25 years." "I want all students from Assam to learn about these new-age technologies," he said, encouraging students to embed these cutting-edge tools into their skillsets.

The Chief Minister had a vision beyond the realm of technological skills. He also painted a bright picture of the potential for India to be a hub for semiconductor manufacturing globally. Sarma spoke about "unparalleled opportunities" which that shift will accord to the youth and asked students to align their skills with Industry 4.0, a new era likely to revolutionize sectors from manufacturing to finance.

During his speech, Sarma made a mention of the emerging financial sector in India. "India's financial markets are among the biggest in the world," he said, hinting at GIFT City-a new creation with the aim of making India one of the world's financial hubs. This, he said, would bring fresh opportunities for the students and stressed the need for them to be better prepared and adaptable.

The advice of the Chief Minister comes loud and clear to the students of Assam: the future is now, and this journey is led by the steam of technology and innovation. By equipping them in the skills needed to manage this changed landscape, they would do a better job of seizing the opportunities ahead and contributing toward shaping a promising future for themselves and the nation.