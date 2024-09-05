Assam Commemorates Tirobhav Tithi Srimanta Sankardev

Jamugurihat: The 456th tirobhav tithi (death anniversary) of Jagatguru Srimanta Sankardev was commemorated across the state with a wide variety of events. The people of a locality in Jamugurihat staged a more than 200-year-old play to mark the occasion.

On the day of tirobhav tithi, the Kaliyadaman locality of Kochgaon of Jamugurihat saw a massive footfall of devotees from across the state. For more than two centuries, the people of Kochgaon have been commemorating the occasion with an annual observance. The Kaliyadaman festival, which marked its bicentennial in 1995, has reached its 229th year in 2024. People from across the state gather each year to witness this festival, which has been celebrated continuously for over two centuries.

Since the early hours of the day, thousands of devotees gathered at the Namghar premises and offered earthen lamps to fulfil their wishes. In the evening, the Kaliyadaman play was showcased, which captivated the audience with its depiction of the enchanting dance of child Krishna atop the head of Kalinag in Kalindi Lake. The presentation created a mesmerizing atmosphere for all who come to witness the event.

Devotees commemorated Srimanta Sankardev, with strains of harinaam, oompah of brass cymbals, and staccato of khuls reverberating in the state since the wee hours. All xatras and naamghars in the state were agog with activities by bhakats (deevotees), vaishnabs, and common people. Lighting of earthen flames and incense sticks is part of the day while praying for the well-being of the state and its people.

Alipukhuri in the Nagaon district is the place where Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was born. Batadrava Than located there has been witnessing the footfall of bhakats and vaishnabs since yesterday. The tirobhav tithi programme of the Jagatguri began at 4 a.m. with a taal prasanga with manjira naam.