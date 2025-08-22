Assam: Community awareness programme conducted in Morigaon by NDRF 1st Bn

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The 1st Battalion, NDRF, Patgaon, Guwahati, conducted a community awareness programme in flood-vulnerable areas across all revenue circles of Morigaon district from August 18 to 22.

As part of the programme, NDRF personnel carried out demonstrations on earthquake safety, fire safety, use of fire extinguishers, disaster preparedness, improvised rescue equipment, and medical first-aid techniques, including Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). These sessions were organized to create awareness among teachers, students, and community members.

The programme was actively participated in by circle officers, the District Project Officer, DDMA Morigaon, field officers (DM), teachers, students, community representatives, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Aapda Mitra volunteers.

The awareness sessions were conducted at Gerua Secondary School under Bhuragaon revenue circle, Azarbari Higher Secondary School under Morigaon revenue circle, Borbori High School near Hasna Bazar under Mayong revenue circle, Moirabari Higher Secondary School under Laharighat revenue circle, and Rangadariya Higher Secondary School under Mikirbheta revenue circle.

