Assam: Community fishing in Moiham Beel at Boko

A Correspondent

BOKO: Hundreds of women and men from different villages in Kamrup and Goalpara districts took part in a traditional community fishing event in Moiham Beel at Boko on Sunday.

“We came for fishing and created a festive atmosphere after we met each other,” said Laba Kumar Rabha from Tinigharia Village. Laba also said that through community fishing, they got various news and other matters from other villages. “This is not only community fishing but also a community meet that takes place every year,” added Laba.

During community fishing, traditional fishing gear like jakoi, khaloi, traditional fishing nets, polo, shak, and many others are used to catch fish. According to the villagers, during the fishing, they caught different kinds of fish, like Chital (Humped Feather Back Fish), Kandhuli (Feather Back Fish), Moa (Indian Carplet), Boriala (Aspodiparia), Puthi (Swam Barb), crabs, and many other fish. Villagers sing traditional songs and enjoy fishing. Villagers from the Kamrup and Goalpara districts can be seen taking part in community fishing in different places in both districts just before the rainy season starts in this area.

