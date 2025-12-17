Assam: Concerned citizens urge action against spitters in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Pathsala is facing a growing cleanliness concern as spitting of gutkha and pan masala has become widespread at several public places across the town. Red stains are visible on roads, walls, shops, bus stops, and public buildings, making the surroundings unpleasant and unhygienic.

Residents allege that the lack of strict monitoring and insufficient public awareness have allowed the practice to continue unchecked. The situation not only mars the town's appearance but also poses serious health risks to the public.

Concerned citizens have urged the authorities to take strict action against offenders and intensify awareness drives to discourage the practice and maintain cleanliness in the town.

Expressing frustration, a concerned citizen remarked, "Those who spit on roads should spit in their own pockets, not in public places." Another resident added, "We are surrounded by a beautiful environment, yet a few irresponsible people are ruining its cleanliness."

Echoing similar sentiments, a youth said, "If the government is serious about making our country one of the cleanest in the world, gutkha and pan masala must be completely banned without delay."

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation targets garbage dumping, spitting in public places