Assam: Conclave for Elders 2024 to Commemorate International Day of Older Persons

Guwahati: United Nations has declared October 1 every year as the International Day of Older Persons. The theme for this year is ‘The part we play’, Celebrating the integral role of older people in our communities. To celebrate the day, Conclave for Elders 2024, an event to enlighten, enhance, empower, enrich and elevate the elderly has been organized by Santander in association with Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati. Assam. The event is supported by the State Bank Of India, Topcem Cement, Repose, SACH: the reality and M Square. Santander is a not-for-profit initiative of a diverse group of individuals hailing from various fields working for the elderly.

Conclave for Elders 2024 will be held at PWD Convention & Training Centre Secretariat Road, Dispur( Near ASEB office) from 10 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday, 2nd October 2024.

The conclave will felicitate few prominent senior citizens who have excelled in their chosen field by dint of their unwavering dedication, passion and perseverance and have set a benchmark and inspired others to pursue their dreams with the same relentless determination and illuminate the path for the future generations

There will be a knowledge session comprising of two talks by eminent healthcare professionals to empower the elderly. The first presentation would be on Combating Stress in Elderly and Staying Mentally Fit. The second presentation will focus on Healthy Ageing... These would be followed by a presentation Are you Laughing Enough? by an Eminent Film Actor so as to add a touch of humour to everyday life

The conclave will also have free services on basic health check, Dietary counselling, Physiotherapy tips, Lung function test, Screening for Osteoporosis. There will be stalls to stimulate the elders to gardening as a hobby and to the world of Meditation for inner peace.

This is the second edition of this unique initiative for elders in the city and the organizers have invited all interested senior citizens to attend be a part of this celebration.