Assam Congress Calls for Transparency in Major Contracts

Bihali: Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Bora has called for transparency during the allocation of major contracts in the state from a meeting in Bihali.

Addressing a press conference in Bihali, State Congress President Bhupen Kumar Bora mentioned about the Chief Minister's recent decision to approve 57 out of 67 recommendations from Justice Biplab Sharma's report. The Chief Minister had earlier convened a cabinet meeting to discuss these recommendations of the report.

Bhupen Kumar Bora expressed concern about transparency in the decision-making process, stating, "The public deserves to know which suggestions the Chief Minister has rejected. This information should be made available as soon as possible," he said.

Additionally, Bhupen Kumar Bora challenged the Chief Minister to publicly disclose the entities handling major contracts in Assam, stressing the need for transparency to protect the interests of the people of the state.

In response to the Chief Minister’s claim that Justice Biplab Sharma’s report was being used to distract from alleged family corruption, Bhupen Kumar Bora urged the Union Cabinet to prioritize and implement five specific recommendations from the Assam Cabinet by December 31.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Assam government would implement 57 of the 67 recommendations by the high-level committee, regarding the Sixth Schedule of the Assam Accord, headed by retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, in order to ensure constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards and to protect, preserve, and promote the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. The committee chaired by Biplab Kumar Sharma was constituted to define ‘Assamese People’ and institute safeguards for them. He added that the cabinet meeting held detailed discussion to chalk out a roadmap to implement the same.