Assam: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque Quits Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: The Congress party suffered a major setback in Assam after MP Abdul Khaleque resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Notably, the Congress party chose not to nominate sitting MP Abdul Khaleque from Barpeta for the Lok Sabha ticket. Instead, the ticket was given to Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal.

The Congress party's decision to deny the ticket to sitting MP Abdul Khaleque is viewed as a key factor in his impending departure from the party.

Khaleque submitted a two-page resignation letter addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The MP blamed the Congress party leadership for his decision to leave the party.