Assam: Congress stages ‘Save Vote, Save Nation’ protest in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao District Congress Committee staged a demonstration outside Rajiv Bhawan in Haflong on Saturday as part of its nationwide 'Save Vote, Save Nation' campaign, alleging widespread manipulation and irregularities in the electoral rolls. Demonstrators gathered in front of the party office holding placards and shouting slogans, calling for greater transparency in the voter list revision process and demanding the protection of citizens' democratic rights. Addressing the gathering, leaders emphasised that electoral roll manipulation directly erodes public trust in democracy. They urged the authorities to ensure absolute transparency and guarantee that every eligible citizen's right to vote remains safeguarded.