Assam: Contributions of journalist Dipak Swargiary recalled on his 29th death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The 29th death anniversary of journalist Dipak Swargiary was observed with a day long programme here at Gyanjyoti Junior College in the aegis of Goreswar Press Club and in collaboration of Gyanjyoti Junior College.

On this occasion, the programme was initiated by senior citizen Mahendra Boro with the lightening of the ceremonial earthen light. The smrititarpan programme was conducted by Dhiren Baruah, secretary of Betna Siksha aru Krishi Unnayan Sangha, a renowned socio economic organization of Goreswar.

Pramila Swargiary and Debatosh Swargiary, mother and son respectively of journalist Dipak Swargiary paid floral tributes in front of the portrait of Dipak Swargiary who was shot dead by some unknown miscreants during Bodoland movement. Pramila Swargiary, mother of the journalist remembered how the reporter was shot dead on the very night of September 23 in 1995.

A plantation programme was also conducted where former president of Goreswar press club, Bijay Agarwala, Gorswar Sahitya Sabha president Pradip Deka, Goreswar Boro Sahitya Sabha president Chandicharan Basumatary took part in the tree plantation programme.

In this connection, a memorial meet was held at noon which was anchored by Bijay Rajbongshi, president of Goreswar Press Club.

Attending in the memorial meet as chief guest, senior journalist Pranay Bordaloi, paid floral tributes to journalist Dipak Swargiary. He said, “More than 27 journalists in Assam like Kamala Saikia, Parag Kumar Das, Dipak Swargiary, were killed in last few decades by unknown miscreants and the government had completely failed to identify the killers to punish. Many journalists have been attacked for their dedicative service, it is regretted that not a single culprit has arrested till today for exemplary punishment.”

Addressing the gathering Susmita Guswami, president of Guwahati press club asked the journalists to collect right information to make the news story.

Manash Sarania, advocate of Guwahati High Court took part in the meet and regretted that the killers of Dipak Swargiary were not punished even after 29 years. He also recalled his contributions to the society.

