Assam: Controversy over hoarding at Morigaon town

A Correspondent

MORIGAON: A hoarding has courted controversy at Morigaon town. The hoarding was installed by Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri welcoming people of Assam on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Lala in Ayodhya. The hoarding, installed near the main police point of the town, raised many an eyebrow in the district. In the hoarding, the image of the Lord Ram is drawn parallel to the picture of MLA Ramakanta Deuri just under the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Damudar Modi and BJP president JP Nadda in the left side of the hoarding. On the other hand, the pictures of the state president of BJP Bhabesh Kalita, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma have been drawn just above the picture of MLA Ramakanta Deuri.

