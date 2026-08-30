Assam: Country liquor destroyed in Bholaguri and Kheriabasti villages of Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Based on reliable information, a joint anti-liquor raid was conducted in the jurisdiction of Sootea PS with excise officials of Biswanath Excise Circle under the leadership of Pranjal Kumar Nath, Officer In-Charge of Sootea PS, on Saturday. During the raid, a huge amount of country-made liquor (chulai, paswai) was destroyed in Bholaguri and Kheriabasti villages.

The joint team destroyed approximately 700 litres of country liquor on the spot. In another raid conducted jointly with the CO, Naduar Revenue Circle, in Buduati village, around 80 litres of country-made liquor were destroyed by a team of Sootea police.

Also Read: Guwahati: Police Raids Country Liquor Den in City