Assam: Crackdown on illegal Thai catfish in Boko

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BOKO: In a decisive move against illegal fish farming, the Assam Government’s Fisheries Department launched a major operation at Poyranga, Boko, targeting the banned Thai catfish on Thursday. Nearly seven quintals of the fish were seized and destroyed by burying them in pits with salt. The operation, led by Fisheries Officer Mondip Saikia of the Chhaygaon Development Block, marks the beginning of a district-wide campaign against the cultivation and sale of Thai catfish.

Officials stated that the proliferation of Thai catfish posed a severe threat to indigenous species, disrupting breeding cycles and damaging the ecological balance of local water bodies. To safeguard native fish populations, legal action will now be taken against violators across Kamrup district.

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