Assam: Cultural Activist and Cine Artist Rajib Borthakur Passes Away at 50

Rajib Borthakur, a resident of Pithaguri Dol, Kusumtola here breathed his last at TMC&H on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. He was 50. Borthakur was a cultural activist and a cine artist. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Naduar area besides the Borduwa Than Management Committee, Assam Abritti Parishad. He leaves behind his mother, wife and a daughter. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

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