Assam: Cylinder blast causes massive fire in Bhairabkunda

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The picturesque tourist spot of Bhairabkunda was devastated by a massive fire on Sunday. The inferno was sparked by a cylinder blast in a restaurant. The incident has occurred in the village of Balemu under the Balemu police outpost in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, near the Border Out Post, Sluice Gate, of Bhairabkunda, at around 1.30 p.m. According to reports, the fire broke out in a restaurant owned by Durje Lama after the explosion of nearly seven cylinders, causing widespread panic and chaos.

However, the jawans of 23 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from BOP Sluice Gate promptly responded, battling the inferno for several hours before bringing it under control by roping in firefighting equipment to the scene instantly. “A group of jawans under the leadership of inspector Naresh Lamba doused the inferno with the help of a water tanker from BOP Bhairabkunda,” said an eyewitness.

The villagers of the region expressed their deep gratitude to the SSB personnel for their prompt action. Reportedly, the fire resulted in the explosion of seven gas cylinders, two deep freezers, one inverter, and one inverter battery. The total estimated loss is approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. Fortunately, there were no human casualties.

