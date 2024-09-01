Assam: Daring Heist in Karimganj; Armed Gang Strikes Businessman’s Vehicle, Robbed Rs 4 Lakh

GUWAHATI: A gang of robbers, armed and dangerous, struck the tranquil town of Karimganj in Assam on Saturday night. The robbers targeted a car that belonged to a businessman in the Kaliganj area. The episode has left the people stunned, and police are trying desperately to find the miscreants.

According to local media, the vehicle, carrying Devanjan Baish, manager of businessman Imran Hussain and a driver, was intercepted by a gang of robbers. The robbers armed with sharp weapons managed to stall the vehicle and attacked the two. Robbers fled with Rs 4 lakh in cash, the occupants however escaped the scenes without being injured.

The crime was carried out with breathtaking efficiency. In no way did the gunmen appear to falter; they commanded Baish and the driver to turn over the cash. Fearing for their lives, the victims gave into the robbers while the gang got away. All in all, this is minutes, thus leaving the victims to perform very little to counteract or to phone in police assistance.

Once the robbers disappeared into the darkness, Baish and the driver galloped to the Kaliganj police station to report about the crime. This was followed by a prompt investigation into the police, in which 12 suspects linked with the robbery had been identified. Now that the identity of the suspects is determined, a full-scale manhunt for the suspects has begun.

The audacity of the theft has shocked the local people, and many are urging the law enforcement agencies to enhance security in the area. For businessman Imran Hussain, this becomes a rude reminder of the risks that came with moving bundles of cash over distances. He said, "Though I am truly thankful that my workers did not suffer any physical harm, yet he was deeply concerned about recovering the stolen cash.".