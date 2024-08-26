Assam: Darrang College Organizes ‘Shiksha Setu’ Programme in Tezpur

Our CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of a community welfare initiative titled “Shiksha Setu,” organized by the Assamese Department of Darrang College, books, paper, pens, pencils, fruit, and other educational materials were distributed at Nabaprabha Shishu Griha, located in Ketekibari, Tezpur. Teachers and over a hundred students from the college Assamese department visited Navaprabha Shishu Griha and spent a significant amount of intimate time with the children there.

During these intimate moments, the students of the college were moved as they interacted and exchanged thoughts with the children of the Shishu Griha. They also performed songs and dances, making the event lively and memorable. The event was attended by the head of the Assamese Department, Dr. Gokul Kumar Das, along with Professors Ranjan Kumar Pathak, Khandindra Kumar Kalita, Dr. Pratul Deka, Rudrakshi Saikia, Nikita Saikia, and Jyotisma Sut.

