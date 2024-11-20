Assam: Darrang District Selected for Best Fishery Sector Award in North East

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Darrang district has been selected for the Best District award in the fishery sector under the Himalayan and North East state category by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, government of India. The Governmentment of India has declared four numbers of awards for the District district in the fishery sector this year under Best Marine District, Best Inland District, Best Himalayan and North Eastern District, and Best District in Union Territories. District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) Darrang Bipul Khataniar will acknowledge this prestigious award at the celebration of World Fisheries Day in New Delhi on November 21.

DFDO Bipul Khataniar has termed this achievement as the result of the dedicated and committed hard work of all fish farmers, fishermen, fish traders, and fishery community groups and the teamwork of the District Fishery Department and the District Administration of Darrang.

