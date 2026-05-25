Assam: Darrang police seize truck that killed traffic constable

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a significant achievement, Kharupetia police in Darrang district seized the truck from Chaygaon in Kamrup district that ran over and killed traffic constable on duty, Shankha Dhar Saikia, of Kharupetia police station in broad daylight. The truck’s registration number is AS25FC5185. On May 21, in the main area of Kharupetia, the truck driver named Faraj Ali ran over and killed Constable Shankhadhar Saikia. After the incident, the driver, Faraj Ali, drove the vehicle to Chaygaon and parked the truck at the Flipkart Warehouse Parking in Chaygaon, switched off his mobile phone, and fled from the scene. Even four days after the incident, he remains absconding.

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