ASSAM: Dashami Duarah Death Case Shifted to CID After Allegations of Lapses

Bokakhat: The mysterious death of Dashami Duarah, a Class IV employee of the Forest Department in Kaziranga, has now been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe. Assam Police announced the transfer on Tuesday morning, following mounting pressure from civil society organisations, student bodies, and the deceased’s family, who had questioned the credibility of the local investigation.

Dashami Duarah’s body was found hanging from the verandah of her official quarters on August 8 at 6 a.m. The incident immediately triggered outrage, with the Forest Employees’ Union and several student and advocate organisations alleging negligence and foul play.

They raised several unanswered questions: Why was Dashami’s quarter changed at the end of March? How could she have died by suicide despite the campus being under strict security with CCTV coverage and home guards on duty? Who was the officer who allegedly quarreled with her, and which home guard is said to have threatened her?

Family members also pointed to discrepancies in the post-mortem report. While Dashami’s body reportedly reached Athkhelia, Ghiladhari, Golaghat at 3:30 p.m., the post-mortem was recorded as prepared at 4:00 p.m. by Dr. Krishnakanta Das.

Organisations further alleged that the police had collected only her mobile phone as evidence and were trying to frame the incident as a “love affair.” They also accused Investigating Officer Chayanika Kakati of collecting evidence without following due procedure.

“The case was declared a suicide without proper investigation. Even our attempt to file an FIR was brushed aside,” a representative of a student union claimed.

The groups demanded accountability from senior officials, questioning why the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), who was allegedly linked to the matter, continued to remain on leave without interrogation.

With protests gaining momentum, organisations called for intervention by the Chief Minister and even demanded a CBI inquiry.

Responding to the widespread outcry, the Assam Police this morning confirmed that the case has been officially transferred to the CID for a thorough investigation. Authorities have assured that all aspects of the case, including security lapses, medical reports, and alleged threats, will be scrutinized.

The transfer to CID has been welcomed by the protesting organisations, who said they would closely monitor the progress of the investigation and continue to press for transparency.