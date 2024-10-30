Assam: DB Stock Scam Suspect Deepankar Barman Brought to Guwahati for Probe

GUWAHATI: DB share market scam prime accused Dipankar Barman was brought under heavy security from Goa to Guwahati on Tuesday, October 29.

It is one of the largest steps taken by the investigating agencies into this high-profile case. The accused had landed on Indigo flight 6E6882, where Barman reached Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati, as there were police officials beside them.

From there, he was taken to Panbazar Police Station for intensive questioning about his alleged involvement in the massive scam.

The suspected fraudster was finally nabbed in Goa on Sunday with a manhunt launched by ACP Amit Mahato of Guwahati's Pan Bazar division.

Bringing him back to Guwahati will be the biggest step toward uncovering more information about the scandal, as investigators would have a chance to understand how the alleged trading scheme operated and how it had impacted the investors.

Assam Police today arrested Deepankar Barman, who allegedly cheated a large number of investors of nearly Rs 7,000 crore through an online trading scam. He was arrested from Panaji in Goa on Sunday. Barman started a company called DB Stock Broking in Guwahati.

Police found Rs 27 lakh in cash during a raid at his residence in Goa. The large-scale scam first came to light in late August when investors complained that Barman had stopped paying them returns and had closed his office, despite their having made significant investments in his company.

More than 65 people, including others suspected of running similar scams, have been arrested so far, while Barman was on the run for three months. His parents were also detained in connection with the case.

Among those arrested were Assamese actor Sumi Borah, her photographer husband Tarkik Borah, and Barman's assistant Monalisa Das, another actor.

The Assam government has forwarded the probe of 41 related cases to the CBI. Several firms, which were mainly run by young men and women in their 20s, had allegedly collected hundreds of crores from people all over the state with a promise of high returns through investments in the stock market. When these firms were not able to pay, the scam was exposed.