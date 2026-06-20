Assam: Dead fly found inside sealed liquor bottle at Dibrugarh wine shop

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A serious consumer safety concern has emerged after a dead fly was allegedly found inside a sealed bottle of a popular premium liquor brand purchased from a reputed foreign liquor outlet on RKB Road in Dibrugarh.

The incident reportedly came to light when a customer noticed an insect floating inside the unopened bottle. The bottle was allegedly purchased from Fancy Stores, a well-known liquor retail outlet in the town. The discovery has triggered questions regarding quality control standards and product safety in the manufacturing and distribution process.

Consumers have urged the concerned authorities to investigate the matter and determine whether it was an isolated case or indicative of a larger quality control issue.

As of the filing of this report, no official statement had been issued by the liquor manufacturer, distributor, or retail outlet regarding the alleged presence of the insect in the sealed bottle.

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