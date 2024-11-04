Assam: Demow Press Club to Organize Sudhakantha Divas

A correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Press Club, the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Sudhakantha Divas will be organized in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on November 4 and November 5. As per the schedule, on November 4, the third annual All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet Competition will be organized. The Bhupendra Sangeet Competition will be organized in two groups. There will be cash prizes in both the groups of the All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet Competition. On November 5, the programme will start with the drawing competition during the afternoon. During the evening, the earthen lamp in front of the photo of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be lit, and tributes will be paid to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. A documentary prepared by Demow Press Club on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be screened. A cultural programme will be organized on that evening. After that, the prizes will be distributed. For any queries, interested candidates can contact this number.

Also Read: Assam: Demow Press Club organized Sudhakantha Divas