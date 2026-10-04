Assam: Devasish Sharma files complaint against Badruddin Ajmal over ‘encounter’ remarks

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Political tensions intensified ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election after BJP candidate Devasish Sharma on Saturday lodged a written complaint at the Nagaon Sadar police station against AIUDF chief and candidate Badruddin Ajmal, seeking his immediate arrest over alleged defamatory remarks made during an election rally.

According to the complaint, Ajmal allegedly claimed during a public meeting that Sharma, while serving as a District Commissioner, had orchestrated the 'encounter' killing of a Muslim woman, Mumtaz Begum. Ajmal also allegedly urged Muslim voters to remember the incident while casting their votes.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Sharma described Ajmal as a person with a 'vile mindset' and accused him of deliberately attempting to mislead the public with what he termed 'baseless and false allegations.' He alleged that the remarks were part of a conspiracy to malign the reputation of an administrative officer and influence voters ahead of the bye-election.

Demanding immediate police action, Sharma said that Ajmal should be arrested without delay. He further stated that if necessary, he would approach the Supreme Court.

Sharma also questioned Ajmal's charitable claims, raising doubts about the AIUDF leader's hospital and the 'Super-40' educational initiative. He asked whether coaching provided under the 'Super-40' programme for medical entrance examinations was genuinely free or offered only after charging substantial fees.

He further alleged that free treatment was not available at Ajmal's hospital and said that the public deserved to know the 'real face' of the AIUDF leader.

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