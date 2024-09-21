Assam: Development of Chutia community demanded, held sit-in for 2 hours in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The activists of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) held a sit-in for 2 hours in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Tinsukia on Friday to register its protest against the injustice meted out to the Chutia community, an oldest ethnic community of North East India. They have been demanding comprehensive development of the community.

The protest led by Samiron Borah central working president said, “It is unfortunate that the Chutia people who made the highest sacrifice in the process of forming the larger Assamese community has been neglected even after seven decades of independence.” They demanded that the Chief Minister should take measures to grant tribal and autonomous status to the Chutia community and preservation and beautification of the monuments of the Chutia dynasty in Sadiya and Arunachal Pradesh.

