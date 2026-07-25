Assam: Dhansiri river flowing below danger level at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The floodwaters of the Dhansiri river, which had caused widespread devastation in the Numaligarh area under the Bokakhat subdivision—particularly in Dhodang, No. 1 Parghat, Roudhua, Baurigaon, and Gandhigaon—have now receded below the danger level.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood relief camp at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School to assess the situation. During the visit, he informed the public about the possibility of NEEPCO releasing water again from its hydroelectric project. He assured residents that if water is released, the government will take immediate measures to protect people in the affected areas.

Although residents along the Dhansiri river remained anxious over the possible release of water from the project, the discharge did not have any significant impact on the region. By Friday afternoon, floodwaters had begun receding from the affected areas. While the region has escaped further flooding, paddy seedlings (Sali rice saplings) have suffered extensive damage due to the inundation.

Also read: Body of Unidentified Minor Recovered from Dhansiri River in Golaghat