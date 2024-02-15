Assam: Dhemaji Railway Station set for significant transformation

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs 10,369 crore have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railway infrastructure projects. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in Northeast are being redeveloped with world class modern amenities/facilities. Among the selected railway stations, Dhemaji Railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 06.34 crores. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

Dhemaji railway station is an important station of Assam that serves the Dhemaji town and comes under Tinsukia Division of NFR. The existing station building will be extended with improved facade along with facilities like AC waiting halls with latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Free Wi -Fi, Divyangjan friendly ramps and toilet facilities with other modern amenities like lifts/escalator and executive lounges & nominated spaces for business meetings as well as landscaping will also be provided. New toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of circulating area are also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and resurfaced with marble stone, tiles etc. for ease of movement for passengers. Entry exit path will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already been started. Work for other passenger amenities like Installation of Coach Guidance Board, Train Information Display System, Extension of Platforms, provision of easy access water booths for Divyangjan etc. are also in progress. The upgrade of this station will lead to creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunity and ease of travel for passengers across the Northeast, stated a press release.

