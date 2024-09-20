Assam: Dhing College Eco Club Hosts Science Talk and Quiz to Mark World Ozone Day, Promote Ozone Layer Preservation

NAGAON: The Eco Club of Dhing College in association with Department of Botany organized science talk and open quiz on occasion of the World Ozone Day at the college. The objectives of the programme was to create awareness on preservation of ozone layer.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college followed by a brief speech by Dr Sanjeeb Kr Nath, coordinator of Eco Club while Dr Prabhash Ch Sarma, former HoD, Department of Chemistry, Cotton University, delivered the keynote speech on preservation of ozone layer, implications of climate change, green house effect and causes of ozone layer depletion. Gobin Ch Bharali, HoD, Department of Chemistry, Dhing College, conducted the quiz on ozone layer depletion and preservation. The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Mousumi Terangi.

