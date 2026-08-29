Assam: DHSK College observes 98th death anniversary of Chengjapao Doungel

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 98th death anniversary of Pu Chengjapao Doungel, a tribal freedom fighter and prominent leader of the Anglo-Kuki War (1917–1919), was observed for the first time at DHSK College, Dibrugarh, on Friday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Tribal Research and Development Centre and the Department of Political Science, DHSK College, to remember Doungel’s life, struggle, and sacrifice and bring greater attention to the history of tribal resistance in Northeast India.

The programme began with welcome remarks by Dr Biraj Dutta, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The gathering later paid tribute to Chengjapao Doungel and fellow freedom fighters who resisted British colonial authority during the Anglo-Kuki War.

A major highlight was an illustrated presentation by Dr Lamkholal Doungel, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, who presented a detailed account of the tribal leader’s life, leadership and resistance. Historical photographs, documents, and other archival materials were used to explain the circumstances surrounding the Anglo-Kuki War.

Dr Doungel also introduced his recently authored book, Pu. Chengjapao Doungel: An Unsung Hero – A Short Illustrated Account of the Life, Struggle and Sacrifice of a Freedom Fighter. The book was formally released by DHSK College Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia in the presence of other dignitaries.

Vice-Principal Dr Partha Ganguli described Doungel as an ‘unsung hero’ and said that such commemorative programmes could take his story and that of the Anglo-Kuki War to audiences beyond his own community.

Also Read: Assam: Deepa Sharma Selected for Prestigious AAPM EMP Access Award 2026