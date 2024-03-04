Assam: Dhubri Kalibari Trustee holds sixth mass wedding

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The sixth mass wedding ceremony was organized by Dhubri’s one of the oldest socio-cultural and religious institutions, the Kalibari Trustee Board, for 19 pairs of brides and grooms on its premises on Saturday.

A source on the Kalibari Trustee Board said that the first mass wedding ceremony was launched in 2016 when 11 pairs of brides and grooms got married, and since then it has been organising such marriages every year.

Speaking to The Sentinel, the coordinator of the mass wedding ceremony, Dipankar Majumdar, said that each of the newly married couples was given a wedding dress, gold rings, beds, bed mattresses, bed sheets, blankets, pillows, a steel almirah, utensils, gas stoves, sandalwood tree seedlings, etc. Prior to the wedding rituals, a meeting was presided over by the president of Simanta Chetana Manch North East, Dr. Pratima Neogi. All the speakers in their speeches praised the mass marriage for brides and grooms in the Dhubri district belonging to economically weaker backgrounds.

