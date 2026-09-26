Assam: Dhubri Youth Leads Proper Ganesh Idol Immersion Effort

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The festive season has already begun with Ganesh Puja and Vishwakarma Puja. This year too, the enthusiasm of the people of Dhubri and the colourful arrangements witnessed during the Ganesh idol immersion procession were noteworthy.

However, abandoned idols of deities lying by roadsides or amid heaps of garbage after the pujas raise questions about our religious faith and social responsibility.

Just as idols are worshipped with devotion, their immersion should also be carried out respectfully and in a proper manner.

Inspired by this concern, Dhubri-based young social worker Dipankar Majumder has been collecting abandoned idols of Vishwakarma and Ganesh from various locations, including GTB Road and the area adjoining the cremation temple, and arranging for their respectful immersion in the river.

Majumder has been undertaking the initiative for the past two years and has also been trying to create awareness among people about the need to treat idols of Hindu deities with due respect and ensure their proper immersion after the puja.

"Our responsibility does not end with worshipping the idols. We should also ensure that the idols are treated with respect after the puja and are not left abandoned on roadsides or dumped with garbage", Mujumdar told The Sentinel.

Majumder said that they have been collecting such idols and arranging for their proper immersion so that their religious sentiments, traditions and social responsibility are upheld.

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