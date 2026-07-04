Assam: Dialysis services continue to benefit patients across Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), three dialysis centres are currently functioning in Nalbari district, offering free dialysis services to the public. The centres, located at Nalbari Medical College, Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital, and Tihu FRU, are equipped with advanced haemodialysis machines, ensuring quality kidney care for patients across the district.

During the last financial year, the dialysis centre at Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital provided 9,390 free dialysis sessions to 1,055 patients. Notably, the centre, established on June 4, 2019, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, was the first such facility in Assam and was inaugurated by the then health minister.

The dialysis centre at Nalbari Medical College, which became operational on January 11, 2025, has provided 3,710 free dialysis sessions to 32 patients up to March 31, 2026.

Similarly, the dialysis unit at Tihu FRU, inaugurated on March 6, 2026, has so far delivered 392 free dialysis sessions to 24 patients.

The initiative is expected to make a significant long-term impact by ensuring equitable and affordable access to quality public healthcare services, particularly for patients requiring regular dialysis treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Hans Renal Care Centre Inaugurated in Guwahati to Provide Free Dialysis Services