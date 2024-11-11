Assam: Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Jawaharlal Nehru College concluded at Boko

A correspondent

Boko: The three-day-long closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, was concluded on Saturday with the cooperation and management of the students, faculty, authorities, invited guests, and various institutions of the college. The closing ceremony, which was beginning on Saturday morning, was kicked off with a grand, colourful cultural rally that started from the college premises and went towards Boko town.

The cultural rally of the Diamond Jubilee of Jawaharlal Nehru College, South Kamrup, took place with students of Jawaharlal Nehru College and various institutions of the Boko area, and the spectacular event was opened by the prominent social worker and businessman Anil Das from Palashbari. During the opening ceremony of the cultural rally, Anil Das, who was impressed by the large compound of the college and various educational institutions, wished the college to move forward in the coming days.

In conjunction with the closing ceremony, the Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Dr. Tapan Dutta, thanked all the students and students of the college for participating in the year-long celebration and said that efforts will be made to transform the college into an autonomous college and then into a university.

The open session of the diamond jubilee celebration’s closing ceremony was presided over by the retired acting principal of the college and President of the College Management Committee, Lakhikanta Sharma. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, Dr. Nanigopal Mahanta. The chief guests were Rabha Hasong Autonomous (RHAC) Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, Executive Member Sumit Rabha, and several dignitaries of the Boko area.

The Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, Dr. Nanigopal Mohanty, in his inaugural address expressed many important matters and objectives in the field of education to the students of the college. The college has undertaken various initiatives like rubber plantations, various projects like DBT technology, etc. in line with various aspects of the national education policy introduced in the national context. Therefore, the Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, Dr. Nanigopal Mohanty, congratulated the principal, faculty, and college authorities on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee.

Meanwhile, RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha emphasized that the college was established at that time when the Boko area was surrounded by dense forests in the year 1964. The college was opened with the efforts of some people, and the college is taking the people living in the area forward in education. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, he thanked all the staff of the college and said that the RHAC will continue its efforts to move the college forward. The college principal, Dr. Tapan Dutta, discussed the background of ethnic cultures in the area and how to keep these cultures alive and give a new dimension among the students. Therefore, 12 lakh of rupees will be released by the council to preserve these, and an extra 20 lakh of rupees will be released to facilitate the introduction of new education policies in the college. He also requested the Chief Minister and Education Minister of Assam to establish the college as an independent college in the coming days, and if the college is converted into a university on 100 bighas of land, it will play an important role in education.

