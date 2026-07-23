Assam: Dibrugarh district administration ramps up flood relief efforts

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major humanitarian initiative to support the flood-affected districts of Upper Assam, the Dibrugarh district administration has dispatched large quantities of essential relief materials, including drinking water, food items and milk, to the worst-hit areas.

The administration has already sent 1 lakh bottles of drinking water and 50,000 packets of biscuits to Sivasagar district. Another 1 lakh bottles of drinking water and 90,000 packets of biscuits were being loaded at the time of filing this report.

To meet the nutritional needs of flood-affected families, especially children, the administration has also dispatched 10,000 packets of 200 ml milk to Sivasagar. In addition, nearly 80 quintals of pumpkins have been sent to Charaideo district for distribution among affected residents.

To ensure the timely transportation and distribution of relief materials, the Dibrugarh district administration, with the assistance of the District Transport Office (DTO), Dibrugarh, has deployed 54 light goods vehicles to the district administrations of Charaideo and Sivasagar for flood relief operations.

Further strengthening the relief effort, the District Transport Office has also arranged nine Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for carrying drinking water, biscuits, and other essential supplies to the flood-affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Jorhat, as well as to inundated areas within Dibrugarh district.

Besides relief materials and transport support, the Dibrugarh district administration has deputed officers, vehicles, and other essential resources to the affected districts to strengthen relief, rescue, and coordination efforts.

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