Assam: Dibrugarh Doctor Infected by Alpha, Delta Variants of Covid-19

GUWAHATI: In a piece of shocking news, for the first time in India, a doctor in the Dibrugarh district of Assam has been infected by both 'alpha' and 'delta' variants of Covid-19.

Speaking to media, experts of Dibrugarh's Lahowal based Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said that the woman doctor was fully vaccinated and she had tested positive a month after taking the second dose.

Further, the female doctor has mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

"This is perhaps the first such case in India. We are in the process of reporting and documenting the case," Deccan Herald quoted Biswajyoti Barkakoty of ICMR-RMRC as saying.

According to physicians, the double infection could be due to the contraction of the virus from two persons infected with the two variants.

Her husband was also infected with the 'alpha' variant of Covid-19.

As per reports, such a case was first reported in Britain in March last year and another in Brazil.

On the other hand, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday announced the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and said five districts in the state will remain under total lockdown in view of rising cases of Covid19.

Health minister Mahanata informed that the five districts, where the total containment will remain effective for another week from 5 am of July 20, include Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.

However, curfew has been relaxed till 1 pm in Morigaon and Goalpara districts.

According to the order, the curfew will remain effective from 5 pm to 5 am in the districts showing improvement in positivity and caseload including Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Barpeta.





Also Read: New Mexico Celebrates July 19 in Name of Naga Doctor Jonathan Iralu

Also Watch:



