Assam: Dibrugarh police arrest two in Kerala over Rs 50-lakh ‘boss scam’

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police have arrested two youths from Malappuram in Kerala in connection with a Rs 50-lakh 'boss scam' reported in the city on August 10, as investigators probe a wider interstate network involved in the cyberfraud.

A three-member team of Dibrugarh police travelled to Kerala and, with the assistance of Kerala police, traced and arrested Suhail Palli and Azharuddin P, both residents of Malappuram. The two accused were subsequently brought to Dibrugarh on transit remand on Tuesday and are being interrogated.

Police said that the investigation has so far indicated that the fraud network extends beyond Assam and has links in several states.

"On August 10, a complaint regarding a 'boss scam' involving approximately Rs 50 lakh was registered at Dibrugarh police station. Based on our investigation, we uncovered details about a wider network. Following this, a three-member police team travelled to Kerala, where we managed to trace and apprehend two accused individuals who were facilitating this entire operation," a police official said.

The 'boss scam' is a form of cyber-enabled financial fraud in which criminals impersonate senior company officials, such as chief executive officers or managing directors, and persuade employees or business associates to make urgent financial transfers.

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