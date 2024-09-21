Assam: Dibrugarh police gets Bishal Phukan’s custody for 4 days

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district and session court has handed over multi-crore trading scam mastermind, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan’s custody to the police for another four days. This was after the police produced him in court following the expiration of his earlier custody.

While the police sought Bishal Phukan’s custody for seven days, the court only handed his custody to police for four days. Earlier on Friday, Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of actor-influencer Sumi Borah, who is also accused of being an accomplice to Bishal Phukan in the Rs 2,200 crore trading fraud in Assam, arrived at Dibrugarh police station. Additional public prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi along with two assistants at the office of the public prosecutor — Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka — were relieved from their position in the aftermath of the incident.

Notably, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were remanded to police custody after their arrest in the multicrore scam orchestrated by Bishal Phukan.

Borah, an actor-influencer, had close ties with Bishal Phukan and is accused of being an accomplice to his illicit schemes. Phukan has been charged with running a Rs 2,200 crore scam by luring people with the promise of fixed returns on stock market investments.

