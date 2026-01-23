Assam: Dibrugarh to host ‘Purvanchal Hindu Sammelan’ on Jan 25

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a bid to promote social unity and cultural awakening, the Dibrugarh Purvanchal Hindu Samaj has announced the upcoming ‘Purvanchal Hindu Sammelan,’ scheduled for January 25. The convention will be held at the Jalan Nagar School Playground in Dibrugarh, serving as a platform to strengthen Sanatan culture and communal harmony in the region.

The organizers have envisioned this gathering as a symbol of the enduring spirit of Sanatan Dharma. The event aims to mobilize the community towards a collective awakening, urging citizens to move beyond personal biases and social divisions.

Addressing the press regarding the objective of the meet, the organizers emphasized that the convention is designed to infuse a ‘new energy’ into the social fabric of Upper Assam. Jun Talukdar, President of the Dibrugarh Purvanchal Hindu Samaj, along with Secretary Amit Sawasi, issued a formal invitation to the public, calling for widespread participation.

“We invite everyone to join this assembly by renouncing selfishness, lethargy, and discrimination. This is an occasion to celebrate our heritage and reinforce the bonds of social equality,” the leadership stated in their message.

The programme is set to commence at 10.30 am on Sunday.

