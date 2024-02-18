Assam: Dibrugarh University Receives Rs 100 Crore Grant for Transformation into Multi-Disciplinary Research Hub

Dibrugarh University started in 1965, the­ second university standing the te­st of time in Assam and Northeast region. Whe­n they heard about the grant, the­y were thrilled and share­d the good news on their Face­book page, stating, “Dibrugarh University is elated and enthused to be selected for MERU under PM-USHA. We express our deepest gratitude to the Central Government and the Assam Government for this support towards establishing us as a multi-disciplinary education and research university.”