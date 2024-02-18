Assam: Dibrugarh University Receives Rs 100 Crore Grant for Transformation into Multi-Disciplinary Research Hub

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University in Assam hit a big milestone. It just got a whopping grant of Rs 100 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme. This huge amount is a key stepping stone toward making it a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU).
Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, expressed his delight on social media. He said “Dibrugarh University has been chosen for development as a MERU under NEP. The university will receive a grant of Rs 100 crores. Additionally, Cotton University and Bodoland University will each receive Rs 20 crore under the University Strengthening grants.”
Dibrugarh University started in 1965, the second university standing the test of time in Assam and Northeast region. When they heard about the grant, they were thrilled and shared the good news on their Facebook page, stating, “Dibrugarh University is elated and enthused to be selected for MERU under PM-USHA. We express our deepest gratitude to the Central Government and the Assam Government for this support towards establishing us as a multi-disciplinary education and research university.”
The grant of Rs 100 crore will allow Dibrugarh University to do so much. First, they can grow their list of classes for students. Also, it'll help them bulk up their research tools, making it a great place for state-of-the-art studies across lots of different fields.
This grant's importance goes past just the university. It spurs cooperation. Dibrugarh University's goal is to unite different fields, boosting cross-discipline study and teamwork. This not only pushes the university's growth but also shapes the region's educational scene.
Aligned with the PM-USHA scheme's wider vision, it uplifts higher-level education in India. It assists universities to morph into all-rounded excellent centers. Dibrugarh University's selection for this big grant shows its promise to become a symbol of knowledge, novelty, and research in the Northeast, strengthening its role in the region's academic world.
