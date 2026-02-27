Assam: Dibrugarh University to hold 24th Convocation on March 12, 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University will confer honorary degrees upon eminent surgeon Dr Sarbeshwar Bhuyan and noted author Mamang Dai at its 24th Convocation scheduled to be held on March 12, 2026. As per the decision taken at the 361st executive council meeting of the university, Dr Bhuyan will be awarded the Doctor of Science (DSc) degree, while Mamang Dai will be conferred the Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree in recognition of their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Dr Sarbeshwar Bhuyan, a distinguished and experienced surgeon, has earned widespread respect in the medical fraternity. A professor at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, he is particularly known for his dedicated service to economically disadvantaged patients and his deep humanitarian outlook.

Mamang Dai, a celebrated poet, novelist, journalist, and Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal Pradesh, will be conferred the DLitt degree. Belonging to the Adi community, she has established a distinct voice in Indian English literature through her nuanced portrayal of tribal traditions, folklore, history, and the natural landscape of Northeast India.

The convocation ceremony will be graced by the Chancellor of the university and Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as distinguished guests.

According to Registrar Dr Parmananda Sonowal, a total of 12,261 students will be awarded degrees across various disciplines during the convocation. Of them, 1,965 students will be present at the ceremony, with postgraduate students forming the largest group.

In the postgraduate category, 812 students from Arts, 159 from Commerce, and 235 from Science streams will receive their degrees. From autonomous colleges, 236 students from Arts, 10 from Commerce, and 34 from Science will participate.

In professional and technical disciplines, degrees will be conferred upon 141 MBA, 30 MCA, 22 MEd, 25 MPharm, 85 MSW, 21 MTech, 9 MTM, 19 MA in Library Science, and 6 Integrated MSc candidates. Additionally, 105 scholars will receive PhD degrees.

