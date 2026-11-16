Assam: Digboi MLA takes up five key civic issues with IOC chairman

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The revival of the historic IOC Hospital, expansion of the Community Health Centre (CHC), permanent resolution of the Tel Nallah problem and safety measures at Nazirating tourist destination were among five key public issues discussed by Digboi MLA Suren Phukan with IndianOil Chairman Arvind Singh Sahney during a meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting also explored the introduction of solar-powered drinking water facilities across Digboi and its adjoining areas. Sharing the outcome on Facebook, Phukan expressed optimism, stating, “Something big is coming for you all.”

The revival of the long-defunct IOC Hospital figured prominently in the discussions. Phukan said efforts were underway to restore the facility in collaboration with the Assam Government under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. An in-principle decision was reportedly taken to initiate the necessary departmental process.

The expansion and modernisation of Digboi CHC also received attention, with IndianOil agreeing in principle to provide two bighas of land for the proposed development. The move is expected to facilitate additional infrastructure and improve healthcare services in Digboi and neighbouring areas.

Public safety at Nazirating tourist destination along the Dibru River was another major concern. Repeated drowning incidents at the site have highlighted the need for adequate safety infrastructure. Discussions focused on installing protective fencing along both banks of the river and solar-powered lighting to prevent further tragedies. The location also houses the Digboi Refinery’s water intake facility, which supplies water to the refinery and nearby households.

The proposed solar-powered drinking water facilities aim to improve access to safe drinking water through sustainable energy solutions.

IndianOil Digboi Refinery Chief Executive Rahul Prashant attended the meeting. The MLA was accompanied by representatives of Digboi Unnayan Samity, Digboi Rotary Club and senior advocate Kamalesh Chakraborty.