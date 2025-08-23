ASSAM: Digboi Police Station Bags Assam’s Best Police Station Award

Digboi: In a proud moment for Tinsukia district, Digboi Police Station has been awarded the Best Police Station Certificate of Assam by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The announcement was made through an official notification (DGP-GEN011/2/2024-GEN-DGP-APHQ-Assam) issued by Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Established in 1935 during the British era, Digboi Police Station has stood out for its professionalism, crime prevention measures, and commitment to community policing. Over the decades, it has earned the trust of citizens while contributing to law and order in the oil town and surrounding areas.

The official certificate will be presented to Divya Jyoti Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station, by the Director General of Police, Assam, at a ceremonial function scheduled for August 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati.

The recognition highlights performance across key policing parameters, including community outreach, transparency in service delivery, and citizen-centric policing.

Commenting on the achievement, SP Tinsukia, IPS Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, said the award reflects the dedication of the police personnel of Digboi and sets “a benchmark for other police stations in Assam to emulate.”

Officer-in-Charge Divya Jyoti Dutta expressed gratitude to his team and the community, saying: “I sincerely dedicate this award to all previous officials of the unit, fellow staff members, and the civil society of Digboi, whose contributions made this recognition possible. I feel privileged to receive it on behalf of my entire team and the people of Digboi.”

The recognition is being seen as a morale booster for Assam Police, reinforcing its emphasis on professional excellence, transparency, and public service.