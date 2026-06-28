Assam: Dikhowmukh College observes Anti-Drug Day in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), NSS Unit, NCC Unit, and Department of Sociology, Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar, organised an awareness programme on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday in collaboration with the UNESCO Association, Guwahati.

The programme was graced by Dr. Ashwini Sharma, Executive Director, UN Resource Centre, NER, Guwahati, as the guest of honour. Dr. Romen Kalita, Assistant Professor, Dikhowmukh College, delivered a comprehensive presentation on drug abuse and illicit trafficking, covering the types of drugs, causes, legal provisions under the NDPS Act, and trafficking concerns in the North Eastern Region.

Dr. Ranjit Kumar Boruah, Principal of Dikhowmukh College, also addressed the gathering and enlightened the students about the root causes of drug abuse and its far-reaching physical, mental, and social impact on youth and society.

More than 200 students, along with faculty members and volunteers from the NSS and NCC, actively participated in the program. The event included an interactive question-and-answer session and a pledge-taking ceremony for a drug-free campus.

The programme achieved its objectives of sensitising students, promoting preventive awareness, and strengthening institutional commitment to building a drug-free society. The college extends its gratitude to all resource persons, collaborating partners, and participants for the successful conduct of the event.

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