Assam: Dilapidated road connecting Jajiabari and Alliya in Nalbari poses serious risk

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The long-neglected road connecting Jajiabari and Alliya in Assam’s Nalbari district has become a serious hazard for commuters, with residents demanding immediate repairs to ensure public safety.

The road has reportedly remained in a deplorable condition for a prolonged period, making daily travel increasingly difficult and dangerous. The situation is particularly alarming near the Alliya Mini Primary Health Centre, where a large, pond-like pothole has developed in the middle of the road, posing a significant risk to pedestrians and motorists.

Several stretches of the road are riddled with deep potholes and muddy patches, creating difficulties for vehicles and pedestrians alike. Locals have raised concerns over frequent minor and major accidents attributed to the road’s deteriorating condition. Expressing strong resentment over the continued neglect, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders have called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to restore the road.