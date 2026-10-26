Assam: Dinesh Gogoi Receives Keshav Hazarika Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A day-long memorial and cultural programme was organised at Dhodang Bor Namghar on Saturday in respectful remembrance of the late Keshav Hazarika, a recipient of the artist’s pension and a renowned theatre artiste. Organised jointly by the people of Dhodang village and the Keshav Hazarika Memorial Cultural Programme Celebration Committee, the event featured a memorial tribute, naam-prasanga, an award presentation ceremony and a traditional Ankiya Bhaona performance titled “Shakunir Pratishodh” (Shakuni’s Revenge), staged by local young artistes in the evening. Through these programmes, heartfelt tributes were paid to the departed artiste. One of the major highlights of the memorial programme was the presentation of the Keshav Hazarika Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Arts 2026 to Dinesh Gogoi, an eminent playwright, Assamese film director and researcher of Bihu and folk culture. Gogoi is also a retired professor of the Department of Physics at Dergaon’s Devaraj Roy College in Golaghat.

The award was presented in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of cultural arts. The Keshav Hazarika Memorial Cultural Foundation, the programme’s organising committee, members of the late Keshav Hazarika’s family, Rashmirekha Shilpi Samaj, Shankarjyoti Natya Mandir, Rashmirekha Myna Parijat, Dhodang Sammilita Yuva Mancha and the people of Dhodang village extended their support towards organising the event.

In his address, Dinesh Gogoi, who is also a distinguished academician, physical culture enthusiast, litterateur, writer and Assamese film director, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He said that the award had inspired him to continue his uninterrupted journey of cultural service with renewed enthusiasm in the years ahead.

The dignified award presentation ceremony was attended by several distinguished personalities and well-wishers, including cultural activist and Rangshala inaugurator Purna Barua; Karabi Saikia, president of Madhyam Mohura Gaon Panchayat and along with other dignitaries.