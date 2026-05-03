Assam: District Governor visits Rotary Club of Doomdooma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: District Governor (DG), Rotary International District 3240, Dr. Kameswar Singh Elangbam, paid an official visit to the Rotary Club of Doomdooma on Friday. He was accompanied by Assistant Governor (AG), Zone 14, Rotarian Sunil Borgohain.

Soon after his arrival in the afternoon, DG Dr. Kameswar Singh Elangbam visited the Navarupantar Children Home at Rupaisiding-a shelter for physically challenged children-established with the active support of the Rotary Club of Doomdooma.

Thereafter, DG Dr. Singh Elangbam attended a club assembly of the Board of Directors and held discussions on various programmes undertaken by the club.

The formal meeting was held in the evening at a hotel as president Rotarian Dr. Rumi Khalena in the chair. At the outset, past president Rotarian Sujit Kumar Baruah read out the biodata of DG Dr. K. S. Elangbam.

Dr. Khalena then delivered her welcome address, followed by the secretarial report for 2025-2026 presented by Secretary Rotarian Anamriya Baruah.

Assistant Governor Rotarian Sunil Borgohain addressed the gathering and highlighted the activities of Rotary Clubs in rendering humanitarian services.

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