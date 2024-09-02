Assam: District legal authority organizes orientation meet in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organized an orientation programme for media persons on “Three New Criminal Laws” at the D.C. Conference Hall on Saturday.

The event aimed to educate journalists across Dhubri district about the newly introduced criminal laws, which are expected to impact significantly the functioning of the day-to-day judicial system.

Distinguished guests included Dhubri District & Session Judge, Paban Chandra Kalita, and member of the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), Poli Kataki, and secretary of District Legal Service Authority, Achma Rahman.

They spoke and underscored the importance of the programme, which aimed to strengthen the journalists’ understanding of the legal changes and enable them to inform the public in an accurate way.

Journalists from the district attended the session, which showed eagerness to gain insights into these new laws and how they would affect society.

The hour-long programme provided a detailed explanation of the legal changes and highlighted their potential impact on public rights and the criminal justice system.

Also Read: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), to organize National Lok Adalat in North Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (sentinelassam.com)