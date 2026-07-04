Assam: District organising committee formed for NCSC in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon branch of the Assam Science Society on Friday formed the district organising committee for the 2026-27 National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) at a meeting held at Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya. The meeting constituted the district committee for the science congress, which will be organised on the theme 'Science and Innovation.' Birjhora College agreed to serve as the District Resource Centre for the event.

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