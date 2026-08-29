Assam: District Road Safety Committee meeting held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, on Friday chaired the monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) at Conference Hall-I of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner James Aind; Co-District Commissioner of Naduar Manash Kumar Saikia; Co-District Commissioner of Barchalla Rajeeb Sonowal; Additional Superintendent of Police Moushumi Kalita, along with officials from NHIDCL, PWD (National Highways Division), Transport Department, and other concerned departments.

At the outset, the district commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure timely and accurate reporting of road accidents, identification of black spots, and road safety interventions.

The committee further deliberated on traffic management measures, including strict vigilance against unauthorised parking, particularly by heavy vehicles.

According to data shared during the meeting, including information available on the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) portal, 64 road accidents were reported in Sonitpur district during August 2026 till date, of which 8 were fatal.

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